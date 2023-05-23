The Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame annual golf tournament and banquet recognizing this year’s inductees were held over the weekend.
The golf tournament raises money to give scholarships to student athletes in Limestone County and at the banquet they announced four scholarship winners.
Shalyn Croone of Athens High School was awarded the Jimmy Gill Memorial Scholarship for $4,000. She is a 2023 graduate and played on the basketball team. She plans on attending the Alabama A&M for a computer science and cybersecurity degree.
Preston Patterson of Ardmore High School was awarded the Jackie and Helen Greenhaw Memorial Scholarship for $4,000. He is a 2023 graduate and played baseball. He plans on attending the University of Tennessee Southern where he plans to pursue a sports management degree as well as continue to play baseball.
Peyton Higginbotham of East Limestone High School was awarded a $4,000 LCSHOF Scholarship. She is a 2023 graduate and a soccer player. She plans to attend the University of South Alabama for a radiological science degree specializing in sonography.
Michael Thrasher of West Limestone High School was awarded a $4,000 LCSHOF Scholarship. He is a 2023 graduate and played football, golf and basketball. He plans to attend the University of Alabama for a mechanical engineering degree.
The golf tournament was the Hall of Fame’s biggest ever with 27 teams. There were two flights and the results are below.
First flight
First place: Reed Family Chiropractic
Second place: Team Whitt
Third place: Cast Products
Second flight
First place: Premier Structures
Second place: Athens Creekside Drug
Third place: Ming Real Estate
The 2023 inductees include the following people who have their own stories published in previous editions of The News Courier and are linked online.
David Leon Ashford — The Athens High School graduate was an athletic trainer for the University of Alabama Football team under head coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant. He later became a lawyer and represented the University of Alabama in cases against the NCAA.
Carlos Franklin — Starred as a wide receiver, running back, return specialist and strong safety for the Athens High School football team. Averaged 15.7 yards every time he touched the football during his senior season with the Golden Eagles. He played collegiate football at the University of North Alabama.
Charlie Gover — A track star for West Limestone High School and was the 1970 Cross Country State Champion. He was a track and field standout at both Calhoun Community College and Austin Peay University.
Greg Haynes — A tremendous all-around athlete who excelled in many sports at Athens High School. He earned 10 varsity letters while participating in many sports at AHS. Earned a football scholarship to the University of Alabama where he was a member of two National Championship teams.
Chasity Campbell Legg — A former basketball and volleyball standout for West Limestone High School. She was named county Most Valuable Player in both sports while earning All-State honors in basketball. She played basketball collegiately at Belmont University and was a three-year starter for the Bruins.
Tracy Lowery — A baseball and basketball standout for Athens Bible School. Earned a dual baseball-basketball scholarship to Florida College and later transferred to Athens State College to play baseball. His batting average for the Bears was over .300.
Ollie McGee — Was a member of eight state championship teams as a member of the Athens High School football and track and field teams. Earned All-State honors in the multiple sports he participated in at AHS. Earned a football scholarship to the University of North Alabama and played defensive back for the Lions.
Bill Murrell — Legendary coach for Athens Bible School. Has led ABS to state championships in both baseball and cross country. The Alabama Sportswriters Association has named him ‘Coach of the Year’ four times. A member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Robert Stewart — Was one of the first African American students to graduate from a segregated Limestone County High School. He was instrumental in leading Clements High School to a state championship in basketball as he was named to the All-State Tournament Team.
Stewart Whitt — Tremendous amateur golfer who prepped at Athens High School and earned All-State honors for the Golden Eagles golf team. Played collegiate golf at the University of Alabama and was member of the Crimson Tide’s 2008 SEC Championship team. Qualified for the 2014 US Amateur Tournament. He recently won the PGA National Club Championship on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, SC.
