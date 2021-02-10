A second person has died from injuries sustained in a wreck last week in Elkmont, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Sr. Trooper Brandon Bailey said 67-year-old Kirby Toney Watkins of Elkmont was a passenger in the vehicle. Watkins had been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment after the wreck and died Tuesday from her injuries.
Authorities believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which occurred around 6:45 p.m. Feb. 2 on Sandlin Road near the intersection of Fain Road. ALEA reported Kimberly Michelle Carter, 52, of Elkmont was driving the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when it left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Carter was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.