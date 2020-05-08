Three people are facing drug charges in Limestone County following a recent narcotics investigation, an official said Friday.
Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said sheriff's investigators arrested the following people on the following charges Wednesday in connection with the probe:
• Grady Paul Gaston III, 60, of Athens, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Limestone County Jail after posting an $11,000 bond;
• Sarah Stewart, 24, of Lester, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the county jail after posting a $6,000 bond; and
• Bradley Barnett, 39, of Athens, one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the county jail after posting a $2,500 bond.
Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues, Young said.
Investigation
Investigators received information about suspected drug activity at Gaston's home in the 6000 block of Squire Run in Athens, Young said. After obtaining a warrant, they searched the home and found what they believed was cocaine, ecstasy, amphetamine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, steroids and an assortment of methamphetamine pipes, scales and syringes, Young said. Investigators arrested Gaston at the home, and learned he had another home off Alabama 99 in Lester, where he was allowing Stewart to stay.
Based on information investigators obtained, they believed Stewart was involved in illicit drug activity, Young said.
After obtaining another warrant, they searched the Alabama 99 home and found what they believed was meth, Klonopin pills, a syringe and an assortment of drug paraphernalia, Young said.
They arrested Stewart and Barnett at the residence.
Commented
