Three men have been taken into custody on drug-related charges after a bust made by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team.
According to LCSO, on Nov. 30 a warrant was executed in the 18000 block of East Limestone Road in Athens. The narcotics unit located over 20 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and over $1,700 cash.
“Deputy Dylan Legg assisted with the search warrant and did an excellent job recognizing stolen items from cases he had taken reports on last week,” LCSO said in a release. “On Nov. 24, Deputy Legg completed a report for a victim in the 20000 block of Huber Road. Deputy Legg recognized the victim’s name and address on a stolen package located in the offender’s vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are possible.”
According to LCSO, James Goodman Echols has been charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Echols is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $253,500 bond.
Stephen Jacob Shelton has been charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shelton is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $253,500 bond.
Alexander David Reed has been charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $9,500 bond.
“This is great work by our Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team,” said Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. “Not only were we able to remove these dangerous drugs from being distributed in our county, but we will also be able to return stolen items to one of our citizens.”
