Around 30,000 customers were without power in Huntsville for more than an hour after what officials have said was "an electrical malfunction."
Huntsville Utilities said via Twitter that the power outage affected customers from Winchester Road south to Martin Road and from Research Park Boulevard east to Monte Sano Mountain. The outage began around 1:30 p.m. at a central substation, according to the utility.
The utility reported many of the customers had power restored by 3 p.m.
