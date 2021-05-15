Participants in the 39th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo show off their skills Thursday at the rodeo arena. The final night of the rodeo is tonight, ending a week of events, including a street dance, fashion show and rodeo parade. Gates open 6 p.m. tonight at the arena on Alabama 99, with the last show of the year set to begin at 8. See the Limestone Ledger for more information.
39th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo ends tonight
Bryce Lendal Middlebrooks, 90, of Jackson, Tennessee, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Jackson-Madison Medical Center in Jackson, Tennessee. Mr. Middlebrooks was born February 1, 1931, in Alabama. He was a member of Old Hickory Church of Christ in Jackson, Tennessee. He was a retired enginee…
Susan Elaine Qualls, 80, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her home. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at McConnell Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 3 p.m. with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
