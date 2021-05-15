Participants in the 39th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo show off their skills Thursday at the rodeo arena. The final night of the rodeo is tonight, ending a week of events, including a street dance, fashion show and rodeo parade. Gates open 6 p.m. tonight at the arena on Alabama 99, with the last show of the year set to begin at 8. See the Limestone Ledger for more information.

39th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo (slack night) 1
39th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo (slack night) 2
39th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo (slack night) 3

