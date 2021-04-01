The Limestone County Chapter of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System recently hosted a 4-H rabbit show to help teach local students how to raise and care for livestock. And they didn't have to pull the show out of a hat, either.
According to Extension agent Lisa Towe, eight teams signed up for the second annual event. The students picked up their rabbits in January and were taught how to present them to judges during a Zoom call showmanship class March 5. The kids also learned about caring for their rabbits on a teleconference with Dr. Breah Davidson from Berry Animal Clinic.
Then, on March 20, the rabbit show was held at the Belle Mina Research Station.
“The students pointed out their rabbits to a judge,” Towe said. “They pointed out crucial details like their noses, ears, feet and teeth. They had to explain everything about their rabbit. They did a good job.”
Some of the students also helped their rabbits run an optional obstacle course similar to an agility course found at some dog shows.
“They all tried and did a good job,” Towe said. “A few of the rabbits went through some of the obstacles, and some went through all of the obstacles. It was cute and entertaining.”
The winner of the show was Austin Kanzler, a sixth grader at Ardmore High School, and his rabbit, Snowball. Austin said Snowball's favorite treats are watermelon-flavored drops, and the rabbit's favorite toy is a hanging chow stick.
Fifth grader Alex Pineda from Tanner High School came in second place with his rabbit, also named Snowball, and fifth grader Lydia Kimbrough placed third with rabbit Ruby.
Towe said the program is designed to teach 4-H members about livestock management, including feeding and doctoring.
“Rabbits are small and inexpensive for kids to take care of,” Towe said. “They grow fast and cost less to raise than other livestock. They are not a huge financial burden on the kids' families.”
Towe said at the end of the project, the students have a well-trained pet they can keep for many years.
