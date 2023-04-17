The annual Northwest Alabama 4-H Pig Squeal show and auction is just around the corner on Saturday, April 22. Twenty-eight students will show their finest hogs and auction them off at the North Alabama State Fairgrounds.
The 4-H Pig Squeal Project the young participants recommended management practices for growing and raising swine. Throughout the course of the program participants developed swine management skills, learned to produce healthy pigs, developed awareness of business management, and developed record- keeping skills.
After the show all 28 pigs will be auctioned off with 90 percent of the auction proceeds going back to support the participants. Butchering time slots at the expense of the buyer will be available that day for those who purchase pigs at the auction.
The show will begin at 9 a.m. and the auction will begin roughly at 12 p.m. Anyone interested in buying is asked to bring a check. Cash and cards are not accepted at the auction.
Students are judged based on market classes.
“We’re gonna have a light weight, middleweight, and heavyweight market class. They’ll be weighed as they’re coming in, and then we’ll break them up into those categories,” Extension Agent Austin Blankenship said.
“A lot of this project really puts emphasis on the kids and their showmanship abilities what they’ve learned throughout the project. They also have to keep a record book throughout this project. They keep the business records of everything that they’ve done,” Blankenship said.
At the beginning of the project, the students are given two pigs to raise.
The remaining pig students are welcome to “continue showing that pig at other regional shows or they can take it and continue growing it and have it processed for meat later on,” according to Blankenship.
For more information, contact Austin Blankenship at (256)-332-8880 or ablankenship@aces.edu
