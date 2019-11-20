A booming business

Jonathan Johns, left, arranges merchandise Tuesday for customers at the pop-up Trump Shop at the corner of Mooresville Road and U.S. 72 in Limestone County. Johns, a Limestone native, tours the country selling merchandise from the stand, but this week you can find him across from French Mill Stone with shirts, socks, flags, hats and more in support of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign. Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday.