A booming business

Jonathan Johns and the pop-up Trump Shop will be at the corner of Mooresville Road and U.S. 72 in Limestone County through the end of this week. Johns, a Limestone native, tours the country selling merchandise from the stand, but this week he can be found across from French Mill Stone with shirts, socks, flags, hats and more in support of President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign. Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday.
