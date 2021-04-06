Limestone County Schools is just a few weeks away from having an air-conditioned bus ride available at the start and end of each school day for all of its bus riders, according to officials.
LCS Director of Transportation Rusty Bates said the 30 new buses, each with state-of-the-art safety features and air conditioning, arrived over spring break. The school system sent 31 drivers — one for each bus and another to drive the taxi bus that took them there — to pick them up, and their arrival to Limestone County means every route bus in the LCS fleet will have air conditioning.
"That's a big deal," Bates said Monday, adding there are drivers who have spent 20 or 30 years with LCS and never gotten to enjoy driving a school bus with air conditioning before.
The buses also come with upgraded security measures, from LED lights along the buses' exteriors to five security cameras, extra handrails and padded seats throughout the interior. Passersby might also notice that, unlike older models, "Limestone County Schools" appears as yellow-orange letters on a black background, instead of the usual black letters on a yellow-orange background.
Bates said that particular change was an accident to begin with, but it made the system name more visible and is now something they hope to continue doing in the future. He said other systems have also taken an interest in the look, so the change could end up being a trendsetter.
"It was an accident that caused us to do it and we like it now," Bates said. "It kind of sets us apart."
The new buses will replace 30 of the oldest in the fleet, leaving the 30 old ones now pending board approval for sale on GovDeals, an online auction site. Once sold, they could end up anywhere in the world.
"Some will stay close to here. Some will be converted to travel trailers," he said, "... and some will become public transit in other countries. Some people use them for storage around their houses."
Meanwhile, the new buses are helping to reduce maintenance expenses at LCS, which Bates said has been cut in half since they began renewing their fleet three years ago. He expects it to drop by another half going into the next fiscal year, when the LCS renewal plan calls for another 10 new buses to be purchased.
"Three years ago, I approached the board about doing a comprehensive buying program, and the program consisted of getting us to full funding and getting us to fully air-conditioned bus fleets within three years," Bates said. "We're in Year 2. ... That's a big a deal to us. We're excited about that."
Starting next year, the school system is set to purchase 10 to 12 new buses a year, according to Bates. They're also hoping to fill a few more open bus driver positions. Bates said there are currently four openings. Those interested in applying can visit the Teach in Alabama website at bit.ly/TeachInAL to view all openings and for more information about becoming an LCS bus driver.
