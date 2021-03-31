Eight months ago, Kissel Entertainment brought its fair to the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena, just outside the Athens city limits. Since the event occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people took to social media to argue hosting the fair was not a wise decision.
However, Kissel promised to keep things as safe as possible for employees and visitors alike by mandating employees wear masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing rides between uses. Despite the protests of some, so many people turned out to the fair that Kissel ultimately decided to stay at the arena for an extra week.
Now the fair is back and bigger than ever, according to Kissel. The company will be hosting a “Limestone County Mega Fair” at the rodeo arena today through Saturday. Admission is $5, and armbands for rides are $20 for the first two days. Admission is $8 Friday and Saturday, with armbands priced at $25. Gates open 5 p.m. each night, and children ages 2 and under get in free.
“We always love coming to Athens,” said Keith Hamby, Kissel's manager in charge of public relations. “The sheriff has always been good to us, and the arena is a good location right off Interstate 65.”
Hamby said Kissel is bringing some attractions to Limestone County this time around that are usually only seen during events in larger metro areas. This includes the High-Flying Pages, an “aerial thrill show” with trapeze artists, a motorcycle globe and “other surprises.”
There is also a Sea Lion Splash, which Hamby said is both entertaining and informative, as well as the Pork Chop Revue, a performance featuring trained pigs, as seen on “America's Got Talent.”
“We wanted to ramp things up a bit,” Hamby said. “Kids want to ride the rides, but a lot of times, the parents don't ride. This gives the whole family something to do.”
Hamby said Kissel is still maintaining all safety measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health. He said the company encourages anyone that thinks they might have COVID-19 or are otherwise not feeling well to stay home.
Kissel has some coupons available at local stores for buy one admission, get one free Wednesday and Thursday. The coupon can also be printed off the company's website at www.kisselentertainment.com or its Facebook page.
Hamby said he expects a big turnout at the Limestone County event.
“We've got a lot packed into four days,” he said.
