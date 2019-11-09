Veterans stand during the Air Force portion of the "Armed Forces Medley" played Friday by the Athens High School band during AHS' Veterans Day program. Schools throughout Limestone County honored veterans and active military with special programs in the week leading up Veterans Day. Monday marks 100 years of Veterans Day celebrations, which first began one year after the fighting in World War I ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — or 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918.
