Aubry Harper's right hand doesn't look like the hand of 4-year-old. It's yellow and black and made of plastic and metal parts.
In fact, her hand looks more like something out of a science fiction movie than the hand of a child. Despite the difference, her mother Alesha said she's no different than any other high-energy 4-year-old.
In some ways, Aubry might just be a little better and wiser.
The hand isn't by choice, but instead by necessity. Aubry suffered a traumatic hand injury in May 2018 that resulted in the loss of nearly all the fingers on her right hand, with the exception of a small section of her pinky finger.
After surgery and months of physical therapy, she was outfitted with a prosthetic hand. The device allows her to grip, swing and play like any other child her age.
“She calls it her robot hand,” said Alesha Harper, Aubry's mom. “If they ever make a princess (hand), that would be her favorite thing.”
Aubry was injured Saturday, May 12, 2018, the day before Mother's Day. Alesha was across the hallway in the family's Athens home, while Aubry was in her parents' bedroom. Aubry pushed a nightstand next to a vanity with front-facing exposed bulbs. She squeezed one of the bulbs, which exploded in her hand.
Not only was Aubry's hand seriously injured by the explosion, but she also took a burst of electricity through her hand. Alesha said doctors told them the electricity likely entered her pinky and exited from her thumb.
Alesha heard the loud pop and Aubry scream, followed by the scream of Aubry's sister, Reagan, who was also in the bedroom. Alesha ran across the hall to the bedroom and saw Aubry standing there. Her daughter wasn't crying.
Alesha looked down and saw her daughter's badly injured hand, scooped her up and ran into the bathroom. She grabbed a blanket and tried to wrap her daughter's hand.
“I called to my husband,” Alesha said. “My words were, 'It's gone.' I couldn't say anything else.”
Alesha's husband, Adam, called 911. Fearing an ambulance might take too long, he instead decided to load the family up and drive the short distance to Athens-Limestone Hospital. Alesha said as they drove, she could hear someone on the cellphone saying, “Hello? Hello?” It was the emergency dispatcher, who was still on the line.
“We picked up the phone and explained what had happened and that (hospital staff) needed to be ready,” Alesha said. “The doctors and nurses were outside when we pulled up, and they took (Aubry) from my arms and ran her inside.”
The hospital also made contact with MedFlight, which landed at the hospital a short time later to take Aubry to Children's of Alabama in Birmingham. Alesha was unable to accompany her daughter on the helicopter, so she and her husband made the drive down.
Before the helicopter took off, Alesha told the MedFlight staff that if her daughter got upset, they should sing, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” to her, because it was her favorite song. Aubry and Adam made it to the hospital about 30 minutes before Aubry was to be rushed into surgery. When the Harpers arrived, nurses were singing to Aubry as they wheeled her down the hallway.
Surgery
Doctors told Adam and Alesha the surgery could take anywhere from three to 10 hours. At just shy of three hours, a doctor came out and told the couple they were wrapping it up. They were able to save Aubry's hand and just a little bit of her pinky. The bulk of the surgery was putting Aubry's palm back together.
Aubry stayed at Children's a little over a week. Once Adam and Alesha learned how to change Aubry's bandages, she was discharged and sent home.
“We made a family event out of it,” Alesha said of the frequent bandage changes.
Over the next several weeks, Alesha took photos of her daughter's hand and sent them to the doctors at Children's so they could monitor how she was healing.
“It took her a while to realize she could still use (her palm). She was used to holding it out of the way,” Alesha said of Aubry. “She went through physical therapy so they could show her how to use it. They showed her she could still do things, but it was going to be different.”
The first three months after the accident were the most painful, Alesha said. After six months, Aubry realized it wasn't as sensitive and she could do things like wash it, though cold temperatures still hurt.
“She calls it her little fin,” Alesha said.
Second chance
Alesha began exploring the possibility of her daughter having a prosthetic hand and struck up a relationship with Gerald Deason, a prosthetist at Hanger Prosthetics and Orthics. She also began making connections on social media and joined various amputee groups.
Through Facebook, she made contact with Matthew Mikosz, a board certified prosthetist and owner of Partial Hand Solutions in Hartford, Connecticut. They talked back and forth about Aubry, and he said he would see what he could do to help her.
“He would send products to the Hanger Clinic and (Aubry) would try them on. They would make adjustments and take notes, and then we'd ship (the prosthetic) back,” Alesha said. “We did that for about a year.”
Finally, on July 8, 2019, Aubry received the final version of what she calls her “robot hand.”
“(Aubry) got the first of this model,” Alesha said. “This hadn't been done for such a small scale.”
When Aubry bends her wrist down, the fingers close. The thumb must be manually adjusted, but the fingers allow her to grip objects. It only has three fingers because her parents decided not to enclose her remaining pinky.
“She can hold onto the swing and ride her bike or scooter,” Alesha said.
Aubry's ability to swing was paramount. Before the accident, it was her favorite activity.
“She would say, 'Higher! Higher!'” Alesha said. “When she had her accident, she was terrified of the swing because she couldn't hold on, so she had to go back to her baby swing, where she was strapped in. Now, she's able to get back to 'Higher! Higher! and has a little giggle and laugh. Her confidence level has increased.”
Aubry doesn't wear the hand all the time. When she does have it on, it often gets curious looks from adults and children.
“Kids are more honest than adults. Adults will just stare, but kids will walk up and say, 'What's that?' And she'll say, 'I squeezed a lightbulb and doctors amputated my fingers and this is my robot hand.' Kids accept it so easily and move on,” Alesha said. “I've only had a couple of children who have said it's weird or strange, but I'll say, 'It's not weird; it's just different.'”
Looking ahead
Alesha said the experience with Aubry certainly brought her family closer. In addition to Aubry and Reagan, who is now 7, Alesha and Adam have a 10-month-old, Breelyn.
Alesha used to question why the accident happened.
“We have faith there's a reason, even if we don't understand it at the time,” she said. “Maybe it's to be able to put the story out there about electricity or safety or to be able to get other kids (prosthetics) like this. … It's made us closer all around. Any free time we have now is family time.”
After the accident, the Harpers removed any light fixtures with exposed bulbs and replaced them with LED lights. They choose to be extra cautious despite having heard from a doctor that Aubry's injury was “just a fluke.”
In September, Aubry will celebrate her fifth birthday. Alesha said her daughter is already excited about starting prekindergarten at Athens Bible School in the fall.
“She has been working on writing her name left-handed and can’t wait to start school,” Alesha said.
