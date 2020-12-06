High Cotton Arts, located on Washington Street in Athens and supported by the nonprofit organization known as Athens Arts League, provides affordable studio space for local artists who run their own small art businesses right in the heart of downtown Athens.
Like so many other small businesses and nonprofits, Athens Arts League has not been able to host as many events as they usually do because of the pandemic.
However, creativity does continue to flourish at the center, and they offer open hours, continued support of local school children's art education, music workshops, YouTube art lessons and remarkable window displays.
Lee Shepherd, one of the High Cotton artists and a longtime art center volunteer, worked on the competition Christmas window which is on the west side of the center.
Once the window was completed, she carried her creative spirit to the east window — known as the “Recycled Christmas Window.”
Shepherd and her co-artist friend, Denise Maurer, who has a stained glass studio in High Cotton, gathered lots of scrap cardboard and a few select pieces of glass and began the process of making something almost sacred, as well as beautiful, to express the meaning of Christmas with the most humble of materials.
Maurer, a former engineer, made small cardboard houses for the Christmas Village that have actual glass windows. She also created the deer diorama and a cuckoo clock for the window.
Shepherd created multiple cardboard Christmas trees and a Nativity with one of Maurer stained-glass stars sparkling above the Mary, Joseph and Jesus silhouettes.
Shepherd and Maurer hope to give this gift to the community. Both artists say that if people enjoy the window, they will have received their Christmas gift in return, like creative recycling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.