You just can't keep history down.
Tourism officials in Limestone County are joining organizations across the country in bringing innovative twists to classic annual activities. For the historic tours held each April, that means skipping the stroll while still providing a way for people to learn about the pre-Civil War neighborhoods in their community.
The two-hour educational escape is now a driving tour, complete with CDs and brochures to guide drivers.
"For several years, the tourism office has been giving historic walking tours each Saturday in April in Athens, Mooresville and Elkmont, and we're not stopping now," said Teresa Todd, president of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association. "This is an attempt to give the public an opportunity to enjoy our historic antebellum trail from their cars."
The self-guided driving tour covers the Beaty and Houston historic districts in Athens as well as historic Mooresville.
Where to start
To take the tour, motorists can borrow a CD that conveys all the historic information they would get from the walking tours held in previous years, Todd said.
CDs are available on the front porch of the tourism office in Athens from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday in April. They are free to borrow or can be purchased for $5 each.
A companion brochure, "Columns and Culture," will also be available on the porch so motorists can follow along with the CD's narrator. The brochure also provides photographs to round out the experience.
The number of CDs is limited to prevent traffic problems at the sites on the tour, Todd said.
"We want this to be an opportunity for you to not only enjoy the day out of the house, but learn about the culture and history of Limestone County," Todd said. "We hope you enjoy the detailed history of our county. I’m sure you will learn something new."
