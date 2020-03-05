Little girls have the chance to be princesses for a day while helping older students prepare and participate in state competition, thanks to a Princess Party fundraiser being held later this month by Limestone County Career Technical Center's cosmetology department.
Registration is open now for the March 14 event, which raises money for qualifying cosmetology students to attend the SkillsUSA state competition in April. Girls ages 4 to 12 are invited for a weekend spa day that includes hair, light makeup, manicures, crowns, wands and more.
It's the second year for the event. The day begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. at the tech center.
"Some of the kids were so excited (last year) they didn't want to sit down," said cosmetology instructor Glennis Black. "They wanted to be twirling in their princess dresses and playing with their wands."
The culinary arts department will even have a "Kings and Queens Lounge" available for the grownups, where they can wait for their princess's final reveal. There will be a tea party with finger foods, a coloring and crafts center, Disney princess movies and a photo booth with throne available.
Black said there were 14 students at last year's event. Their goal this year is 40. Registration is $35 per child and ends March 11.
Two of Black's students — Bethany Pharr and Briley Wallace — placed in the district cosmetology competition this year, though they aren't the only ones making it to state. Black said she will also have a barbering student, an aspiring aesthetician, a third student and the aesthetician's model joining them.
"This is the hardest working class we've got down here, and I'm not just saying that because they're my kids," Black said with a smile. "Kids come in here and start right to work ... because they're driven. They're motivated. We've got our eyes set on the gold medal in here."
Those who qualify at the state competition can advance to the national competition in Kentucky.
