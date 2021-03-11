Restauranteur Orlandous Johnson, owner of Ramona J's in Athens, will be celebrating one year in business April 3. While that is certainly a big milestone, it is not the only thing Johnson will be looking forward to in the near future.
A second location of the popular restaurant will be opening within the next 45 days, after renovations are completed. It will be located in East Limestone at 22728 Pepper Road, in the former Lulu's Restaurant.
“It is an amazing feeling,” Johnson said. “Response has been just overwhelming. People have been asking if we will keep the same menu and if we will be open on Sundays. We are trying our best to give the customers what they want.”
The menu will indeed be the same, including catfish and burgers, which Johnson said are the most popular items at the restaurant. However, he is looking to add a few items.
The new location will be open Sundays, but as of Wednesday, specific hours had yet to be finalized.
The original location has a patio for seating. Johnson said customers have requested a dining room, which the new location will feature.
Johnson said he has always been looking for another location for Ramona J's.
“I was presented with an opportunity by the contractor that owns the building, and from there, everything fell into place,” he said. “I wasn't specifically looking in East Limestone; that is just where a good location popped up.”
Johnson was a restaurant manager in Decatur before opening the first Ramona J's at 1212 U.S. 31.
“It had just gotten to the point where I was working so much but not reaping the rewards from the time I was putting in,” he said. “The building opened up on Highway 31, and I had to choose whether to stay or open my own place, and I chose to walk on faith.”
Johnson said he appreciates everything the community has done for him.
