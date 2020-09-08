The City of Athens and Limestone County Commission have each proclaimed September as Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, raising awareness of what has become one of the leading cancer killers of women in the United States and honoring the many lives affected each year.
The proclamations encourage all residents to support "A State of Teal," an initiative by the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation to raise awareness of all gynecological cancers — cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal and vulvar.
The proclamations also stress the importance of learning the symptoms and risk factors associated with these cancers, developing healthy habits that can reduce the risk of cancer and undergoing regular medical examinations. LCBF estimates 22,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year, but only about 15% will be diagnosed early.
All told, an estimated 110,000 women will be diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer this year, and an estimated 32,000 will die from the disease.
To further show their support, raise awareness and encourage others to do the same, the Limestone County Courthouse will be lit in teal each night in September. Local nonprofit Mildred's Angels is also selling black and teal awareness masks for $10 each to support those fighting these types of cancer.
The nonprofit was started in memory of Mildred Ann Davis Grisham, who died of ovarian cancer in 2013. Her family started the group to raise awareness and assist affected families financially, naming it after the "Angels" who helped Mildred in her own fight.
Visit facebook.com/mildreds.angels46 to learn more about the nonprofit and purchase a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.