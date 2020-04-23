The state attorney general's office plans to hold a virtual candlelight vigil to honor and pay tribute to victims of crime.
The Alabama Candlelight Vigil is set for 7 p.m. Friday, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. The public is invited to attend the vigil virtually by joining the live broadcast online.
“This is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a time when we reflect upon the terrible trauma suffered by crime victims and remember all those who have been lost to violent crime,” Marshall said. “During this week every year, local candlelight vigils are held all across the state of Alabama, attended by the families and friends of crime victims, as well as by large crowds of their fellow citizens wishing to show their support. And then, on Friday, a state candlelight vigil is held on the steps of the Attorney General’s Office in Montgomery. Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, this year the vast majority of those vigils will not take place.”
Marshall said he believes it is important for the people of Alabama to be able to honor and pay tribute to victims of crime.
Visit AlabamaCandlightVigil.com to join Friday's event. Marshall said Alabama families and friends can light a virtual candle for crime victims.
Guest speakers at the event include Marshall; Azzie Taylor, chief of criminal trials for the AG's office; Shelby County District Attorney Jill H. Lee; Jawandalyn Brooks, executive director of the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence; Lynn Bius, executive director of the Alabama Network of Children's Advocacy Centers; Pamela A. Morton, state victim services coordinator for Mothers Against Drunk Driving; Janette Grantham, executive director of Victims of Crime and Leniency; and Barry D. Matson, executive director of the Office of Prosecution Services.
