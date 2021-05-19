A vintage Greyhound bus, made to resemble the buses used by the Freedom Riders as they traveled through the South 60 years ago, visited the Ardmore Public Library on Tuesday to give visitors a chance to learn more about the Freedom Rides and Ardmore's connection to the historical journey protesting segregation in the public transportation system. The News Courier will have more information on the journey in an upcoming edition.

freedom riders greyhound 2.JPG

Visitors gather around a vintage Greyhound bus Tuesday at the Ardmore Public Library. 
freedom riders greyhound 1.JPG

A vintage Greyhound bus sits in the Ardmore City Hall parking lot Tuesday in Ardmore, Tennessee, a piece of the traveling portion of the Freedom Rides Museum.
freedom riders greyhound 3.JPG

A visitor boards a vintage Greyhound bus Tuesday at the Ardmore Public Library.

