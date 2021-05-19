A vintage Greyhound bus, made to resemble the buses used by the Freedom Riders as they traveled through the South 60 years ago, visited the Ardmore Public Library on Tuesday to give visitors a chance to learn more about the Freedom Rides and Ardmore's connection to the historical journey protesting segregation in the public transportation system. The News Courier will have more information on the journey in an upcoming edition.
A TRIP THROUGH TIME
Jessica Barnett
Reporter
