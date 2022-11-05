“It’s been a very unusual presidency because of COVID,” Dr. Phil Way said of his time so far as President of Athens State University.
Way has held the office for three and a half years, having arrived at the university approximately six months prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For probably about 21 months many more of our classes were online than usual, and we’re only gradually coming back to having more people on ground,” Way explained.
While many university employees returned to campus before students, there were still many regulations and safety precautions in place to keep the employees safe upon returning.
Now, Way is experiencing his first regular full year at the university as the world enters a more normal, endemic status.
“This year is about the first regular year I’ve had since my first six months here,” Way said. “It’s been a ragbag of kinds of existences, not what I thought I would get into by any means, but we’ve come through unscathed,” thanks to the health and safety precautions the university swiftly implemented to keep students and employees well.
Many know Way for his leadership through the pandemic and his efforts to make Athens State an anchor institution in the Athens-Limestone and North Alabama economic and cultural spaces, but who is he?
A legacy of academia
Way was born in the United Kingdom in London and moved around quite a bit in the north of England with his parents before going to university.
“I went to university to do economics at Cambridge. I did a master’s in industrial relations at the University of Warwick and had a couple of years of research at the University of Oxford, and then I embarked on my Ph.D at Warwick,” Way explained.
Way came to the United States 40 years ago for a research fellowship at Harvard University with the intention of only staying in the States for a year.
“The one thing that struck me when I got to Massachusetts was just how big everything was,” Way laughed. “The thing that brought it home to me most was the size of the parking lots outside supermarkets.”
He explained, “in the UK, you go and park your car in really narrow spots or under the supermarket, or something like that. There really isn’t a whole lot of room in general, and so to be faced with acres and acres of parking outside the stores was just unbelievable to me.”
As his time at Harvard was supposed to come to a close, he found that jobs in academia in the UK were virtually non-existent, due to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher cutting back public expenditures because of high inflation.
He stayed another couple of years at Harvard as part of a short-term arrangement to teach and conduct research.
“Then I got a job in Cincinnati at the University of Cincinnati, and I stayed there 21 years,” Way said.
During his tenure in Cincinatti, he made his way up the ranks of the university, “doing more and more leadership and administration.”
After Cincinatti he found himself at the University of Alabama in Birmingham as the Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education.
“I was at UAB for about six years, and then after that, I got a job as a provost at Slippery Rock University in western Pennsylvania, just north of Pittsburgh. I was interim president there for one year,” Way said.
Way was not allowed to apply to be the president of the university during that time as interim because he would have had an unfair advantage, but “I enjoyed it and they enjoyed having me.”
As his interim came to a close, he sought out a presidency.
“I ended up coming to Athens State, and I just love the mission of the place. I love serving the students who we serve, who are people who have often been out a while,” Way explained.
“I’m at the stage in my life where I’ve been in research universities; I’ve been in regional teaching universities; and this place really has a special mission in terms of trying to help people upskill and reskill,” Way said. “And that’s in spite of coming from backgrounds where they’ve got families with children and they’re working.”
He went on to say, “it’s really difficult for them to succeed, and I’m so pleased when I see them walk across the stage at graduation because they’ve come through so much to achieve their life goals.”
More about Way and his plans and goals for the university will appear in the Athens State 200th Anniversary special section of The News Courier in December.
