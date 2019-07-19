A wild kingdom

Gavin with Animal Tales thrills students Wednesday with a mix of exotic reptiles (above) and not-so-unusual critters like a fluffy bunny (right). The Athens-Limestone Public Library hosted Animal Tales, which was part of its summer reading program. Animal Tales brings its shows to states across the Southeast. According to the group's website, its goal is to educate, entertain and inspire through its live-animal programs.
