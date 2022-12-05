The City of Athens said about 200 people were without power around 5 p.m. Monday.
The outages were scattered in the city. The city does attribute them to weather.
Return to The News Courier for updates.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: December 5, 2022 @ 10:12 pm
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.