DECATUR – The Alabama Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the opening of two exhibits this week.
The 5th Annual Juried Faculty & Alumni Show opened Wednesday in the Main Gallery and showcases 41 selections from 23 artists consisting of faculty, staff or alumni of Calhoun Community College and Athens State University. The show will remain open until Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Daniel White served as the juror for this year’s show. White formerly taught as an adjunct for Athens State University at the Alabama Center for the Arts. He currently lives in Tuscaloosa, where he serves as the museum director of the Paul R. Jones Museum and gallery director of the University Gallery, both part of the University of Alabama. His previous appointments include being the founding museum director for the Mason-Scharfenstein Museum of Art and a preparator at the Birmingham Museum of Art. He graduated from the School for American Crafts, Rochester Institute of Technology and University of Montevallo. He contributes to art publications and maintains a studio practice.
The 2020 Emerging Artists Exhibition opened Thursday in the Walking Gallery and showcase 43 works of art created by 18 student artists from Calhoun Community College and Athens State University. Three faculty members from the ACA Gallery Committee served as jurors for the show. The exhibit will remain open through Monday, Oct. 26.
Both exhibits are free and open to the public.
About ACA
The Alabama Center for the Arts is an art center and degree program, designed as a long-standing collaborative academic effort between Athens State University and Calhoun Community College that serves as a model of academic institutional cooperation for the state. The Alabama Center for the Arts is a venue for cultural events and activities to enhance an appreciation of art while promoting opportunities for creative expression for residents throughout the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.