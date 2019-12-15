The Alabama Center for the Arts recently received a $25,000 3M Community Vibrancy Grant, according to a press release.
The grant aims to improve the quality of life in underserved families, increase access to youth development programs for underrepresented children and provide access to vibrant and diverse art opportunities.
The ACA will be putting the funds toward its summer fine arts camp, The Project. The Project serves as a Summer Arts Pathway Project, giving local high school students an in-depth experience in the world of visual and performing arts.
The two-week experience boosts students’ natural talents in many areas while bringing Athens State University and Calhoun Community College faculty in the visual and performing arts together for the duration of the program. Grant funds will provide materials, supplies and stipends for faculty, visiting artists and current Calhoun and Athens State students who coordinate the camp experience and serve as mentors to students. The camp will be available to students at no cost.
The Project contributes directly to student success and career development in the fine and performing arts, with a focus on students in regional high schools that have limited resources and access to opportunities in the arts. The program provides a creative, educational and supportive avenue to allow young artists to showcase their talents, while helping students gain awareness and knowledge of college and career opportunities in the arts.
“We cannot express how excited and appreciative we are to have this grant from 3M,” said Stephen Spencer, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Athens State. “It will assist us in opening up arts opportunities to deserving students via our summer project. We are grateful to 3M for their support.”
Athens State President Philip Way said the school seeks to benefit the community in many ways, including through the fine and performing arts.
“3M also invests in our region to improve the quality of life. The generosity of 3M enables us to reach regional high school students, engage them in cultural experiences they would not otherwise have access to, and perhaps even help them find a compelling educational and career path,” Way said. “It’s a win-win-win for the students, the university and 3M.”
The Project is open to sophomore, junior and senior high school students across North Alabama. Participants are chosen through an application and review process. Upon completing the program, participants will be eligible for four-year art scholarships at the Alabama Center for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.