A bank account has been established to help the family of Everly Derringer, the 11-month-old girl killed Wednesday in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Elm Street in Athens.
Those wanting to help can visit any branch of Redstone Federal Credit Union and donate to the Everly Grace Donation Fund. The account was established by management at Aviagen in Loretto, Tennessee, which is where Everly's father, Thomas Derringer, is employed.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said he had no new information about the crash, which also sent three people to area hospitals. He added the crash remains under investigation.
