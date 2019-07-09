Jennifer Hooper and her family were watching an Atlanta Braves game in the den of their Athens home the night of July 4 when fire broke out in the carport.
The blaze quickly moved through the attic and engulfed the home.
Although the family got out safely, they lost everything but the clothes on their backs, according to a post on the online fundraising website GoFundMe by Jennifer Reed Lauderback. She created the account to raise money for Jennifer Hooper, an Athens Intermediate School art teacher, husband Jerry, and their children.
Lauderback said she launched the fund because it will be a while for the insurance to be filed and settled and the home to be rebuilt.
Athens City Schools Director of School Operations Beth Patton said Monday many people have already reached out to help the family, including teachers and employees.
"Each school is taking a collection as well as the GoFundMe account," Patton said. "They can donate to any school or the central office."
She also said the family is "keeping a very positive attitude and they appreciate all the love and support they've received."
To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, visit "The Hooper Family House Fire Fund" at https://www.gofundme.com/1os5z8emeo. In the two days the campaign has been active, 84 donors have raised $7,900 toward the $9,500 goal.
Donations are also being accepted via PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/hooperfamilylove.
