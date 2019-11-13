An Athens man told authorities he left the home he broke into Sunday because he made a mistake and got scared, an official said.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said officers responded Sunday to a call in the 400 block of Hoffman Street. The victim said the glass on their back door was broken and the door was open. The victim suspected 48-year-old Christopher Jarrod Leggett was responsible based on previous threats Leggett made toward the victim.
When Officer Bobby Hand and Lt. Brett Constable visited Leggett's residence, he admitted to the break-in. He told them he "made a mistake, then got scared and left when the victim's dog started barking," Johnson said.
Leggett was arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary, then booked at the police department and transferred to the Limestone County Jail. As of Tuesday, he remained in the jail with bail set at $50,000.
