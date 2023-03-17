Athens City Schools approved the following agenda items at Thursday's meeting:
- An overnight field trip request for the AHS track & field team to go to the Mobile Open Invite and Mobile Challenge of Champions from March 31 to April 1.
- An overnight field trip request for AMS cheer to attend the UCA Masters Camp at the University of Alabama from June 15 to June 17.
- An addendum to the 2023-24 AHS curriculum catalog.
- Health 9-10: Deleted paired courses
- Driver's ed: Deleted paired courses
- Finance Academy: Deleted baking and finance services and insurance services, added fundamentals of financial management
- Health Sciences Pathway: Deleted Senior Career Pathway: Health Science Credentialing
- Education Academy: Added teaching I and II
- Personal Academy: Deleted ACT prep, deleted financial services
- CTE: Workforce essentials changed to workforce readiness
- A facility use request for the AMS track team to use the Athens Recreation Center
- A facility use request for use of the Athens High School Performing Arts Center to be used for the showing of the documentary of the 1975 Golden Eagles "Willie's Gift" on April 20.
- The approval of the new board policy: no facility, property, building, or part thereof under the control of the Board will be named after any person or entity without Board approval
- A resolution concerning the investment of certain funds: to invest $10m of the Board's funds from its local bond account at PNC Bank into a United State Treasury Bonds through PNC Bank
The Board also recognized the Athens High and Athens Middle cheer teams for their performance at nationals and world.
