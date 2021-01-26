Being in the midst of a global pandemic brings with it much uncertainty, but the Athens City Board of Education has a plan in place for the next few years.
Board members unanimously approved calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years during the group's meeting Thursday.
According to Board President Russell Johnson, the 2022-2023 calendar is being labeled as tentative because some items may change given said uncertainty. He said no changes to these calendars are anticipated unless one is mandated at the state or federal level.
“You never know, with COVID-19, what the feds might do,” Johnson said. “We don't know what might happen in Montgomery or Washington between now and then.”
During the meeting, Johnson warned the crowd “not to go booking an around-the-world cruise or something like that” for the scheduled week of spring break during the 2022-2023 school year.
Spring break in 2022 will be from March 28 through April 1, and the event is scheduled from March 27–31 in 2023. Those dates are similar to the spring break set for the current school year, which will be March 29 to April 2.
Johnson said the biggest change to the calendars is expanding fall break to encompass an entire week instead of two days.
“We have had several people ask for that change,” he said. “Some people won't like it, because it falls during football season, and kids still have to go to band practice and football practice.”
Fall break will be Oct. 11–15 for the 2021-2022 school year and Oct. 10–14 the next year. Another change mentioned by Johnson will be an earlier start date for ACS students, a change that he said has been mandated by the state. Students will begin the new school year Aug. 11, whereas the current year began Aug. 17.
Otherwise, the next two calendars years should look much like the current one, Johnson said.
“There is not much we can change,” he said. “We don't have a whole lot of flexibility on those things.”
