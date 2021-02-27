Students with Athens City Schools, from the middle school level through high school, are sure to notice some changes when they look at the course catalog for the 2021-2022 school year.
The ACS Board of Education discussed these changes as part of its agenda Monday.
Superintendent Beth Patton asked ACS Technology Coordinator Melanie Barkley to give an overview of the major changes that students at Athens Middle, Athens High and Athens Renaissance schools will be seeing.
Barkley said every course in the district will have a different number as part of switching to PowerUp digital initiative.
According to the ACS website, PowerUp is a “mobile learning environment (which) creates the opportunity for collaboration among students and, most importantly, extends the learning well beyond the school day.”
Students in the district received tablets this school year as part of the initiative to enhance learning capabilities through the aid of technology.
Barkley said classes that were formally marked as “pre-AP” will be renamed due to copywriting but will otherwise remain the same.
“There were a couple of dual enrollment classes that were not on the state recommended list, History of Religion and Intro to Graphic Arts,” she said. “We are hoping to get with Calhoun (Community College) and discuss those courses since they are offered through them.”
Barkley said the state has recommended promoting honors classes to freshmen and sophomores, then promoting AP courses to juniors and seniors. She said ACS would be forming a committee in the spring to discuss how honors and AP courses would be weighted during the next school year.
“We are working with the Career Tech Center to check on any courses they are dropping or adding to make sure our students have those opportunities as well,” Barkley said.
The 2021-2022 ACS course catalog was approved unanimously by the school board as part of its consent agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.