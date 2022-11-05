Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.