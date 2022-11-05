During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Athens City Schools Board of Education revised the political activity policy.
While Board employees are permitted to engage in political activities to the extent that it is allowed by federal and state laws and the U.S. Constitution, they are subject to certain restrictions.
The terms “political” or “politics” refer to activities in support of or against a candidate, issue, initiative, or ballot question pertaining to governmental or public affairs.
School employees should maintain a neutral position whenever they are acting in the capacity of employees of Athens City Schools. Political activities are not permitted during school or on-duty hours or at board events while the employees is on duty or performing responsibilities.
Employees cannot display items that represent their political viewpoints that are unrelated to classroom instruction and curriculum.
System personnel are permitted to engage in civic activities to the same extent as other citizens, so long as it’s not conducted during normal work periods, but must maintain that their positions and activity do not represent the school district.
System employees are permitted to seek public office during their personal time.
Candidates for political office cannot be invited to address student groups except in a forum format that gives all candidates equal opportunity. These forums must be approved.
Board employees can engage in personal political expressions, so long as they are passive in nature or in private discussion on break and does not involve campaigning, electioneering, or advocating on duty and so long as its not disruptive to the learning environment and it is not suggested that students or subordinate employees will be penalized for not agreeing.
