The Athens City Board of Education made a handful of personnel moves during its meeting Thursday, but only one required an executive session before being carried out.
The Board voted unanimously to terminate the contract of Shawn Castleberry, effective immediately. According to ACS Board President Russell Johnson, Castleberry had been assistant band director at Athens Middle School and did help with the Athens High School band some.
Johnson said he and the Board are not going to discuss personnel decisions, saying the group felt like it was time to “move in a different direction.” Johnson did say that this move did not involve any kind of criminal matter.
“No legal issues have been brought to the Board's attention,” he said.
Castleberry was hired by ACS in December 2019.
In other personnel moves, ACS voted to hire three new staff members, transfer one and accept the resignation of four employees. The Board also contracted the services of 24 individuals. A full list of personnel moves can be found at bit.ly/ACBOEagenda by clicking on Thursday's meeting agenda.
Board appreciation month
January is school board appreciation month, and both Johnson and Superintendent Beth Patton said a few words in appreciation of the ACS board's work.
“We have a fantastic board,” Johnson said. “We get along with each other. We don't always agree with each other, but we know how to work things out. That said, the hard work is done in the schools by the teachers.”
Patton said it was an honor to work with and for the board. She said everywhere she goes, she hears about school boards who do not get along or work together, and she is thankful that is not the case in Athens.
She said the board members would usually be visiting schools and interacting with students during this month, but due to COVID-19 regulations, an appreciation video was made for them instead.
“We truly appreciate all you do,” Patton said.
