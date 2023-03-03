On Thursday the Athens City Schools Board of Education participated in an annual training.
"The Athens City Schools Board of Education participated in the annual Whole Board Training at the Special Called Board Meeting held on Thursday, March 2," Superintendent Beth Pattons said. "All ACS Board Members were present for this 2-hour training that is required each year by the State of Alabama."
This training served as professional development for the school board members.
"This professional development, provided by the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB), focused on personnel topics such as job vacancy postings, discrimination claims, disclosure of personnel matters, and employee grievances," Patton said. "We appreciate the opportunity for our board members to come together to participate in this interactive and engaging team learning and their commitment to 'One Athens.'"
