Athens City Schools is looking to add to its team for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. ACS will be hosting a job fair from 5 to 7 p.m. April 22 in the Athens High gymnasium.
According to the ACS website, the system is recruiting in “all areas” for both certified positions and support staff.
“All levels of experience will be considered,” ACS said. “Come explore all the opportunities ACS has to offer.”
Interested parties are invited to bring their resume to the event, where they will have the opportunity to speak with ACS administrators in person.
“Consistently ranked as one of the best districts in the state, our schools are known for academic achievement and excellence,” ACS said on the site. “We empower students to be critical thinkers, innovative creators and caring citizens of the world. Our mission is to be a high-quality, progressive system that connects students and their families to a caring, traditional community. We are proud to be a community connected by education.”
Board President Russell Johnson said certified positions refer to jobs like teacher and counselor, and support staff positions include openings for aides, nurses or bus drivers.
“I know we are in critical need of bus drivers,” he said. “They keep a post out for elementary teachers.”
Johnson said not knowing exactly how many students will show up until the new school year starts makes hiring the right number of teachers difficult. He said sometimes this leaves ACS needing teachers for a specific grade.
“It's a balancing act to hire them and match the need,” Johnson said.
Athens High is located at 655 U.S. 31 North. The new gym is located on the back side of the campus.
Visit www.acs-k12.org/jobfair for more information.
