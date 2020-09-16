Parents of Athens City Schools students who are looking for help addressing behavioral problems their children are facing will soon have access to help.
ACS is hosting a virtual parent training course 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The session is open to all ACS parents and is free to join.
According to Jessica Lynn, special education coordinator for ACS, the district has some students with various behavioral challenges at times, and the training is meant to help parents who are facing issues at home as a result.
Lynn said ACS is partnering with Footsteps of Change, an applied behavioral analysis group from Madison, for the session. Board-certified behavioral analyst Liz Van Dorn will lead the training.
“We did something similar in the spring while all students were working from home,” Lynn said. “We felt we needed to help parents who were struggling with the transition of having school at home.”
Lynn said the training will give a general overview of behavioral issues and evidence-based best practices that work to alleviate them.
Visit forms.gle/J5xn82AToinRPbbq9 to register for the training. Lynn said parents can include any specific challenges they are facing while filling out the registration form so Van Dorn can help tailor her speech to answer those questions.
Links and any pertinent materials will be emailed to those who register ahead of the training. A video of the training will remain available if those wishing to view the session cannot do so when it is live.
“We plan to do training like this once per quarter,” Lynn said. “We always welcome parent feedback. If they have any topics they would like to know about, email jessica.lynn@acs-k12.org to contact me.”
