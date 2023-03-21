The ACS Instructional Leadership Team organized a job fair that was held at the Athens Middle School cafeteria on Monday.
This event was held “to meet and recruit high-quality candidates to fill positions in the upcoming school year,” ACS Exceptional Services Coordinator Dr. Jessica Lynn said. There are a “variety of certified and non-certified positions across the district.”
The system said it is experiencing a decline in qualified candidates for certain certified positions.
“We are not experiencing critical shortages, but we are seeing a decline in the number of qualified applicants in positions such as secondary math and science teachers and K-12 special education teachers,” Superintendent Beth Patton said.
However, they are not subject to a teacher shortage.
“We are not currently experiencing a teacher shortage in Athens City Schools. We have been able to fill all posted positions,” Patton said.
The system anticipates an array of certified and classified positions to be open for the 2023-24 school year.
“As employees resign or retire, we will post the positions that become available,” Patton said. “We currently anticipate hiring elementary and secondary teachers, pre-K teachers and aides, special education teachers and aides, child nutrition workers, bus drivers, and custodians.”
The need for substitutes continues at all levels for Athens City Schools.
“We are in need of additional substitute teachers at the elementary and secondary levels,” Patton said.
According to PowerSchool, the following certified positions have anticipated vacancies and are accepting external applicants:
- First Class Pre-K Lead Teacher
- Elementary PE Teacher
- Elementary Teacher
- Secondary Math Teacher
- Secondary Science Teacher
- Secondary Social Science Teacher
- Special Education Teacher
- TEAMS Science Teacher
Numerous classified positions are also available, including bus drivers, CNP workers, custodians, aides, latchkey, and more.
For a full list of classified, certified, and administrative positions, visit https://www.acs-k12.org/Page/99
If you have any questions, contact Tammie Brand at Tammie.Brand@acs-k12.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.