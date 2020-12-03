Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement Tuesday urging school officials to bring all students back to a traditional classroom setting. She said a failure to do so could negatively impact both education and the economy for the state.
Both school systems in Limestone County agree with Ivey's assessment that they prefer to have students back in the traditional setting for learning, with Athens City Schools stating its system can be seen as an example that students can be kept safe in class during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Athens City Schools Interim Superintendent Beth Patton announced during a speech in October that 81% of students in the system were back in a traditional classroom setting after the first nine weeks of the school year, as opposed to 64% at the beginning of the school year.
ACS School Board President Russell Johnson said the city system is a example that students can return to traditional classrooms and be kept safe from coronavirus.
As of its latest board meeting, ACS board members said the system has 4,545 students. Before the week of Thanksgiving, there were only five students and five faculty or staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19, representing a mere 0.11% of the student population.
“We have been following the same protocols all school year,” Johnson said. “Things have worked out for us better than anybody could have imagined. We have had a lot we had to quarantine, but only a minuscule number of positive cases. We have proved it can be done. We have followed the rules to the letter, and you can't argue with the results.”
Johnson also agreed with Ivey that students are much better off when in a traditional classroom setting.
“There is no question that students are better off in a classroom,” Johnson said. “It is even more critical for the younger grades to have a teacher in front of them. The numbers keep changing, but the latest figure I heard was there were 10,000 students across the state of Alabama who have not shown up for (participated in) any class this school year, and that's horrific. We've got to get the kids back in schools.”
Randy Shearouse, superintendent of Limestone County Schools, said his system also believes it is better to have students in a traditional classroom setting.
“We certainly concur with Gov. Ivey that nothing can replace the effectiveness of a classroom teacher teaching students in a classroom setting,” he said. “Most of our parents chose the face to face option for their children when we started back to school on Aug. 7. As we start 2021, more elementary students are returning to a traditional setting while an even number of high school students are choosing virtual or traditional. We will continue working with our parents and students on making sure our students receive a great education in Limestone County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.