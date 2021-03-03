Anniversaries are typically a cause for celebration and a time to look back on past events with a sense of nostalgia.
However, the month of March brings with it a stark reminder of just how much the United States has endured over the past 365 days or so. March marks the 1-year anniversary of COVID-19 first having a real impact on the country.
The first confirmed positive case of coronavirus in Limestone County and the first death in Alabama related to the virus each occurred in March 2020. So did the closure of public venues like beaches, day cares and restaurants.
Schools were also closed to the public for the remainder of the school year by Gov. Kay Ivey late last March, which left educators scrambling to figure out how to continue their students' education.
Despite the hardships brought on by COVID-19, Athens City Schools has continued to move forward.
With the pandemic came the popularization of virtual, remote learning for many students, though the majority remained as in-person learners for ACS.
“We were able to offer in-person school this year along with a remote option,” ACS Superintendent Beth Patton said. “Our employees made this happen. Nurses, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, counselors, administrators and teachers — everyone has worked well above and beyond their job description to provide high quality instruction, no matter what.”
Athens Renaissance School was offering virtual learning options to students before the pandemic hit, which is likely a major factor in accounting for its growth over the year as students made the switch from in-person to remote learning or a combination thereof known as blended.
The road ahead
While Americans may be a year into living with COVID-19, the challenges that coronavirus presents remain for school systems. ACS has managed to come this far through the 2020-2021 school year without any closures or other major disruptions.
“While we are so proud of the quality instruction we've been able to provide, we know that the pandemic has led to some learning gaps,” Patton said. “Quarantines have caused students to be away from school more than ever. Some students have chosen remote learning due to health concerns and are missing the adult and student interactions that contribute to the rigor and engagement that traditional learning offers.”
Patton said the system is addressing these concerns by having small group sessions before and after school. She said ACS is also planning on hosting a summer school session.
“Our students and families are incredible,” Patton said. “We have worked together, been flexible and shown each other grace as we've navigated through this pandemic.”
Though Patton said the system has been “resilient” this school year, it has nonetheless been challenging for students, parents and educators.
“We are so happy to have a full-time at-risk counselor to assist our families and our 11 school counselors,” Patton said. “And we've added a part-time nurse, which has really helped to ensure that students have the support they need. It truly takes everyone working together to meet the academic, physical and emotional needs.”
