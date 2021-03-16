Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: March 16, 2021 @ 4:40 pm
All Athens City Schools students will have an e-learning day Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.
The storm shelter at Athens High School will be open during tornado watches and warnings. Facial coverings are required.
Graveside services for Mrs. Martindale will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Margaret Jeanette Morrison, 86, of Elkmont passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She will lie in repose 10-11 a.m.
