The Athens City Board of Education can breathe a sigh of relief. The quest to find and name a new superintendent has now been officially completed.
Board President Russell Johnson announced during the group's meeting Thursday that Athens City Schools and Beth Patton, who was named the new ACS superintendent Dec. 8, have officially agreed on a contract.
“It is a standard superintendent's contract,” Johnson said. “I think it's for $165,000 (a year).”
Johnson said the Board essentially took the contract of former superintendent Trey Holladay and “changed up some language on it” for Patton's agreement.
“It's basically the same as the last one,” Johnson said. “It wasn't a difficult process. We gave her the terms we wanted to offer last week. It went smoothly.”
This step represents one of the final chapters in a saga that began back in June, when Holladay was placed on administrative leave following a visit to his home by the FBI as part of a federal investigation. Further details in that case remain unknown at this time.
According to figures released in January by the Alabama State Department of Education, Holladay's salary in 2020 was $186,134 annually. While Patton's contract is for a lower amount, Holladay spent seven years in the position for ACS and had been given at least one raise during that time.
Patton worked under Holladay as assistant superintendent before being named acting superintendent when he was placed on leave. Patton was named interim superintendent in late October after the Board voted to buy out Holladay's remaining contract in order for the school system to move on, Johnson said.
The Board voted unanimously to select Patton over 22 other applicants.
“I think Mrs. Patton, in this particular spot we are in with Athens City Schools, is the exactly the right choice at the right time for us,” Johnson said. “She will provide the type of leadership we need to move the system forward.”
Patton has been with Athens City Schools for the past 29 years, including time spent as a teacher and as a member of the central office team.
“I am so excited and honored,” she said Dec. 8. “This is my community and my school system. I can't wait. We have had a lot going on this year, but we have not missed a beat. It's a great group to work with.”
Patton is the first female superintendent in the history of ACS.
