The Athens City Schools District announced Wednesday it has placed Executive Director of Planning Rick Carter on administrative leave. The move follows the announcement Tuesday of a federal indictment that includes Carter, former ACS Superintendent Trey Holladay and former Limestone County Schools District Superintendent Tom Sisk, among others.
“The Athens City Schools community is shocked and very concerned to read Tuesday’s release from the U.S. Attorney’s office,” said Superintendent Beth Patton in a statement. “Upon reviewing the allegations against Dr. Rick Carter, Athens City Schools has placed him on administrative leave until further notice. None of the other individuals charged in the indictment remain affiliated with Athens City Schools in any manner.”
According to the federal indictment, Carter has been charged with 86 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft. He was executive principal at Athens High School before moving to a new position at the central office in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.