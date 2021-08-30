Students in the Athens City Schools system will all be on eLearning Tuesday due to the threat of inclement weather, ACS announced Monday. No in-person classes will be held.
"Students without a device and/or internet services should make up work missed when school resumes. Stay safe," ACS said in a release.
The storm shelter at Athens High School, 655 U.S. 31 N., will be open to the public if any tornado watches are declared between this evening and tomorrow, with masks required for any who wish to enter.
Visit www.acs-k12.org/shelter for more information on the safe room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.