The Athens City Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to place Superintendent Trey Holladay on administrative leave, saying it was at superintendent's request.
The move followed a visit by FBI to Holladay's home earlier this week. The FBI visited his house Tuesday as part of a "law enforcement action," according to an FBI spokesperson.
School board president Russell Johnson read a statement concerning the issue after the board members returned from an executive session. He said the school system was monitoring the situation and fully cooperating with the investigation.
“The investigation is ongoing, confidential and at the request of federal officials, and so the school system will not discuss it further at this point,” Johnson said. “The system defers inquiries about it to Dr. Holladay's legal counsel and the federal officials involved.”
Johnson said Holladay had contacted him earlier in the day to request the placement, saying “in light of the circumstances,” Holladay felt it would be in the school system's best interest if he were on administrative leave. Johnson said the leave would be “for an indefinite period."
Assistant superintendent Beth Patton has been named acting superintendent, effective immediately.
She has been with Athens City School for nearly three decades.
Legal counsel for Holladay, who was named superintendent in 2013, released the following statement Tuesday evening:
“I am proud to be the superintendent of education for the Athens City School System. I have had the privilege of being an educator for over 35 years. There are absolutely no charges filed against me. I appreciate so much the overwhelming support from my friends and community.”
