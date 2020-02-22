Athens City Schools will open its doors to families seeking information about its academies during a showcase Monday.
The Elementary Academy Showcase will take place 5:30–6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Athens City Board of Education Central Office, next to Athens High School. The event is open to any family with a child who will start kindergarten in the school system this fall.
"The purpose of the showcase is to allow parents and students the opportunity to gain a better understanding of each of the academy models through informal presentations and experiences with the principals and teachers from each academy," said Ginger Hickman, ACS communications specialist.
There are four Athens Academies, each with a themed approach to the elementary curriculum — science, technology, engineering and math at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary; computer science at iAcademy at Athens Elementary; health and medical science at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary; and fine arts at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary.
"We strongly encourage new kindergarten families to join us for this introduction to the Athens Academies," Hickman said.
Kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year is open Feb. 24 through March 27. Assistance for Spanish-speaking families is available 8:15–11 a.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Central Office. Computers and additional assistance are available for all families 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
