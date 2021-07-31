Athens City Schools announced Friday its policy for free and reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2021-2022 school year.
Local school officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria seen in the accompanying graphics.
“Children need healthy meals to learn,” ACS said in a release. “Athens City Schools offers healthy meals every school day. Breakfast is free; lunch is free. Your children may qualify for free meals or for reduced price meals. Reduced price is free for breakfast and free for lunch.”
Visit bit.ly/3ff9dlx for more information on the free and reduced lunch program and to apply.
The United States Department of Agriculture announced earlier this year that meals at schools will once again be free during the 2021-2022 school year.
USDA began reimbursing schools for meals for all students during the previous school year to help make sure children and teenagers received adequate nutrition during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the meals will once again be free, parents are still required to complete the free and reduced lunch application.
Anyone with questions or needing help with the process can call 256-233-6600.
