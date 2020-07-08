Athens City Schools has announced updated criteria and federal figures for whether or not students qualify for free or reduced lunch.
Requirements are based on income and household size. For example, a household size of one that makes $1,383 or less per month or $16,588 per year is eligible for free meals, while $1,968 a month or $23,606 a year qualifies for reduced-price meals.
As household size goes up, the income requirement increases as well. For a household of two people, the yearly figures are $22,412 a year for free and $31,894 for reduced. A three-person household is $28,236 (free) and $40,182 (reduced), while a four-person household is $34,060 (free) and $48,470 (reduced).
“Children need healthy meals to learn,” said ACS in the release. “Athens City Schools offers healthy meals every school day.”
If a child meets certain criteria, they are automatically eligible for free meals. Those are as follows, according to a release from ACS:
• All children in households receiving benefits from Alabama SNAP, the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations or Alabama TANF;
• Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court;
• Children participating in their school’s Head Start program;
• Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant; or
• Children who are directly certified.
Even if a student qualified for free or reduced lunch last school year, a new application must be completed.
“Your child’s application is only good for that school year and for the first few days of this school year, through September 28,” according to the release. “You must send in a new application unless the school told you that your child is eligible for the new school year. If you do not send in a new application that is approved by the school or you have not been notified that your child is eligible for free meals, your child will be charged the full price for meals.”
Visit www.acs-k12.org for more information or to fill out an application. Those with further questions can also call 256-233-6600.
