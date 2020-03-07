After nearly nine years in the role, Athens Bible School president and principal Randall Adams is stepping down. Of the 11 men who have held the title, only two have kept it longer.
Not bad for a guy who didn't think he qualified to begin with.
"I've had a great run," said Adams, adding he'd worked throughout Limestone County as a counselor but had never been a principal before Athens Bible.
He admitted he thought his run would be much shorter, and while ABS' board of directors was often approached about splitting Adams' role into two positions to be held by two people, it wasn't until this year that the board and Adams agreed the time was right.
June 30 will be his last day.
"My prayer is that future leaders will continue to build upon and continue improving and enhancing the academic, social and physical wellbeing of our students, but most importantly, the spiritual foundation of the dream that began Athens Bible School in 1943," he wrote in a letter announcing the decision.
The board of directors praised Adams' many achievements at the school in their own announcement. When Adams arrived, teachers weren't always certified and sometimes taught classes outside their qualifications. Now, the entire faculty is certified, they only teach the classes for which they are certified, and students have even more options when preparing for life after high school.
A partnership with Calhoun Community College allowed for ABS' dual enrollment program to triple in offerings, with 17 students to date receiving their Associate of Science degree before they graduate high school.
That can save families thousands, Adams said, because not only is their student avoiding two years of tuition, dorm fees, meal tickets and other costs at a university, many students are able to complete an advanced degree in a much shorter time span, allowing them to earn a higher income before their peers.
"It's almost enough to send your child prekindergarten through 12th grade to ABS," Adams said.
While Adams said he is known for pushing academics and by no means for fundraising, the ABS board of directors listed his work during the first phase of the largest capital campaign in school history among his achievements. Adams coordinated the logistical operation behind moving the school to its new campus on U.S. 31.
The old campus, located at the corner of Hoffman and Forrest streets, was once on the outside of Athens city limits, but "the city grew around us," Adams said. The new campus includes about four times the land and double the student capacity. Adams is also credited with helping secure school resource officers, starting a prekindergarten program and starting the school's first certified dyslexia program.
However, to ask him, he's just one small piece of the puzzle.
"I guess I get some credit for having been here when all this transpired," he said, "but the truth is, it's way beyond me. So much effort went into that. So many people worked over 76 years to bring it to this point."
One of those people is Chris Duke, current Athens Bible vice principal. On July 1, Duke will take over as principal. Duke has worked for ABS for nearly three decades, according to a release from the school.
"His experience in school administration and love for the students of Athens Bible School have made him the ideal candidate for consideration as principal of our school," the release reads.
A new president has not been announced. ABS is looking for someone who can handle the financial and marketing aspects of the school, including fundraising, alumni relations and student recruitment, according to the release.
"Our ideal candidate would be a man who loves God and loves the goals and missions of Athens Bible School," the release reads. "He should be experienced with fundraising, budget and financial management, public relations and marketing."
Interested candidates can send their letter and resume to absboard@athensbibleschool.org.
Meanwhile, Adams is getting ready for his next adventure — whatever that may be. He said he isn't sure what he'll do next, but he will continue to support ABS. He knows there are great students at every school, and he said he still runs into former students from Ardmore or Clements, but working with the ABS family is his "greatest educational work."
"I'm happy that I've been here. I'm happy for the role I've been able to play and grateful to all the people — the board members, the faculty and staff, the students, the parents, the entire constituency — that gave me the opportunity to make it happen," he said.
