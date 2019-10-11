Addressing the future

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks talks Thursday with the 2019-2020 Athens Mayor's Youth Commission at a kickoff meeting at City Hall. The commission is comprised of students from Athens High School, Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy. Marks spoke about public safety, the role he plays as mayor and the importance of nonpartisanship in city government. Students are required to perform community service and attend meetings, including one Athens City Council meeting and one Athens City Schools Board of Education meeting. Youth commission meetings continue until May.
