A developer violated the Alabama Department of Environmental Management's stormwater rules in a Limestone County residential development, according to a proposed consent order issued Oct. 29.
Under the order, Campbell & Mance Resources LLC would pay a civil penalty of $16,700 and correct all violations. The development, Chadwicke Pointe Subdivision, is north of U.S. 72 and east of Dupree Worthey Road.
Specifically, the order states there were noncompliant discharges and effective best management practices had not been implemented or maintained. The order also states there was noncompliance with ADEM's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, or NPDES, construction stormwater rules.
Anyone seeking to comment on the proposed order may submit written comments, including a request for a hearing, prior to Nov. 29. Comments should be addressed to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, attn: Anthony Scott Hughes, Chief of Field Operations Division, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463.
